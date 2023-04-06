Green Mountain Conservation Group staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers collaborated with New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Geological Survey, North Country Council as well as other local and state organizations to conduct stream crossings assessments at over 1,000 crossings in the upper Saco River Watershed from 2020-2022. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Leaders of the Saco River Watershed Stream Crossings Assessment Project team will present findings from an assessment of over 1,000 stream crossings across Carroll County and the Upper Saco River Watershed on April 19.
Via Zoom starting at 6 p.m., leaders of the project will describe the most common problems with aging bridges and culverts, the hazards these problems pose for public safety and the environment, and what towns must do to ensure protection of infrastructure, water quality, and aquatic ecosystems.
Presenters include representatives of New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Geological Survey of the Department of Environmental Services, North Country Council, Saco Headwaters Alliance, Green Mountain Conservation Group and the N.H. Association of Conservation Commissions.
Their findings are based upon stream crossings surveys completed from 2020 to 2022 in the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Jackson, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, Tamworth and Wakefield.
Stream crossings were surveyed and assessed for flood vulnerability, aquatic organism passage, structural integrity, and how compatible they are with the natural channels of rivers and streams.
Preliminary assessments of crossings in the upper Saco River Watershed indicate that 30 to 40 percent or more of the 1,000 culverts that carry stream water under our roads are dangerously undersized and/or in poor condition. Crossings are becoming more vulnerable as the region experiences increasingly more severe and frequent storms and flood events.
Without comprehensive repair or replacement, towns will continue to experience mounting risks to public safety, high costs of emergency repairs to the built and natural environment, and other economic hardships resulting from the loss of tourism dollars, damage to recreational resources and loss of habitat for valuable species such as native brook trout.
This multi-year project will provide communities, state agencies, municipalities, and conservation organizations with information needed to identify deficient crossings and secure the funding needed to conduct successful culvert replacement projects.
"Our long-term goal," said Saco Headwaters Alliance President Tom Gross, "is to help towns replace or repair 100 percent of the culverts in need of restoration in order to protect the resilience of our pristine natural environment, our vibrant communities, and the robust economy of the Upper Saco River Watershed."
Register in advance at gmcg.org. This free program is geared toward municipal officials, road agents, town departments of public works, conservation commissions and all concerned citizens.
