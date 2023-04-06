Saco River Watershed Stream Crossings Assessment Project

Green Mountain Conservation Group staff, AmeriCorps members and volunteers collaborated with New Hampshire Fish and Game, New Hampshire Geological Survey, North Country Council as well as other local and state organizations to conduct stream crossings assessments at over 1,000 crossings in the upper Saco River Watershed from 2020-2022. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Leaders of the Saco River Watershed Stream Crossings Assessment Project team will present findings from an assessment of over 1,000 stream crossings across Carroll County and the Upper Saco River Watershed on April 19.

Via Zoom starting at 6 p.m., leaders of the project will describe the most common problems with aging bridges and culverts, the hazards these problems pose for public safety and the environment, and what towns must do to ensure protection of infrastructure, water quality, and aquatic ecosystems.

