CONWAY — The Majestic Theatre in Conway will be hosting an afternoon of chamber music, the first of new pop-up Sunday Series, on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m.
The program consists of tuneful music featuring the viola. The viola has a rich, soulful sound that can both dazzle and captivate. Unfortunately the viola often ends up playing “second fiddle” to the more popular violin or cello. The music selected for this program brings the viola front and center. Featured works include Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata,” Robert Schumann’s “Fairy Tales,” and W.A. Mozart’s "Kegelstatt" Trio.
Dr. Julia Howell plays the viola in all three works, joined by pianist George Wiese and violinist Tim Arnold. From Schubert’s masterful juxtaposition of folk tunes and virtuosic acrobatics in the “Arpeggione Sonata,” to Mozart’s soaring, dancelike melodies in the “Kegelstatt Trio,” to Schumann’s quirky, dramatic twists in the “Fairy Tales,” this concert will make for a pleasurable afternoon of late-winter listening.
Howell has performed on viola as a soloist and chamber musician in the United States, Canada, Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France and the United Kingdom. She holds a bachelor of music in composition and viola performance from Loyola University New Orleans, and both a Master of Music and Ph.D in composition from Cardiff (Wales) University. She is the director of education for Mountain Top Music Center, which owns and operates the Majestic.
Tim Arnold has played violin since he was five, and has studied with a number of well-known teachers, including Roman Totenberg of the Longy School of Music in Boston, Virginia Gene Rittenhouse at the Thayer Conservatory in Lancaster, Mass., and Leo Panasevich of the Boston Symphony. He plays regularly with several New England chamber music and orchestral groups.
George Wiese began playing the piano at age five, but as a teenager diverted his musical energies to playing the trombone, then to conducting orchestras, choirs, and theatrical productions. He is a graduate of the Juilliard School in New York City and the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. He has been the executive director of Mountain Top Music Center since 2011, and still enjoys playing the piano, especially chamber music.
The new pop-up Sunday Series concerts at the Majestic will appear occasionally throughout the year and feature professional musicians who call the greater Mount Washington Valley home.
Tickets are available at conwaymajestic.com. Suggested ticket price is $20, but attendees may pay a price of their own choosing. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
The Majestic Cafe will be open to serve beer, wine and mixed drinks, in reusable, spill-proof cups that may be enjoyed in the theater.
