CONWAY — The Majestic Theatre in Conway will be hosting an afternoon of chamber music, the first of new pop-up Sunday Series, on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m.

The program consists of tuneful music featuring the viola. The viola has a rich, soulful sound that can both dazzle and captivate. Unfortunately the viola often ends up playing “second fiddle” to the more popular violin or cello. The music selected for this program brings the viola front and center. Featured works include Franz Schubert’s “Arpeggione Sonata,” Robert Schumann’s “Fairy Tales,” and W.A. Mozart’s "Kegelstatt" Trio.

