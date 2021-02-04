CONWAY — Celebrate love this Valentine’s Day with M&D Playhouse and White Mountains Pride as they present a virtual, one-night only performance on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. of "Standing on Ceremony, The Gay Marriage Plays."
This show is a vow to the universal challenges of relationships, the blessings of equality and the often-hilarious power of love. It is a witty, warm and wacky production offering unique takes on the moments before, during, and after “I do.” Two little words, and suddenly your whole world changes.
This collection of short plays, by Mo Gaffney, Jordan Harrison, Moises Kaufman, Neil LaBute, Wendy MacLeod, Jose Rivera, Paul Rudnick and Doug Wright, was conceived by Brian Schnipper, is directed by Mark Sickler, and recorded and edited by Christopher Bellis.
“This presentation is a fundraiser for both M&D Playhouse and White Mountains Pride,” Sickler said. “We hope that people will plan a special date with someone they love and enjoy this wonderful show. We are asking for support for both of these wonderful organizations with the purchase of a ticket for each member of the household watching.”
Tickets are now available online. The $19.99 cost includes all fees for streaming access.
For more information and tickets go to mdplayhouse.com.
