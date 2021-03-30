LOVELL, Maine — The third annual Spring Thanksgiving Dinner will take place at Lovell United Church of Christ at 1174 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, on Saturday, April 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
This will be a takeout — only dinner. Menu will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce, homemade roll and pie. The cost is $10.
This dinner always sells out so call (207) 928-3100 to make a reservation soon.
