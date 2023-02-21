LOVELL, Maine — Thanks to generous grants from Maine foundations and community support, the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, has completed a number of recent improvements with more coming soon.
Last summer, Crowell Construction of Harrison, Maine, coordinated stabilization and restoration of the library’s front porch, along with repainting the entire building.
The porch’s 1908 loose stone foundation had begun to settle, causing the porch’s stonework to crumble and destabilizing the porch itself. Aron Libby Masonry of Fryeburg, Maine, built a new foundation to support the porch masonry, which he reconstructed using the original stone.
While the main library entry is now through the 2010 addition, the restored front porch faces Main Street and contributes to the historic look of Lovell Village. In addition, Dennis Barker of Lovell and Crowell Construction repainted the entire building and made incidental repairs to the exterior wood siding and trim.
Grants from the Davis Family Foundation and the Stephen and Tabatha King Foundation provided funding for 90 percent of the total project cost.
Also last summer, funds from the Helen R. Coe Trust helped the library add lighting to the gazebo behind the library building. The gazebo already had WiFi and power outlets, and the new lighting allows people to better use the space even when the library is closed. McIver Electric installed the subtle, indirect LED lights that were custom designed by George Sexton Associates of Washington, D.C.
New projects coming this year include the addition of an automatic door opener to make the main entry more accessible, additional shelving for the growing collections, and the addition of a stove to the library’s King Community Room.
The door operator is partially funded by the Margaret Burnham Trust, and the Helen R. Coe Trust provided a grant for the shelving; the stove project received funding from the Association for Rural and Small Libraries. Adding the stove may seem straightforward, but the project includes a state-of-the-art fire suppressing hood for safety and kitchen improvements that will enhance library events and create opportunities to collaborate with area food banks programs.
Support by the town of Lovell continues to support many of the library’s basic functions, along with contributions from Sweden and Stoneham, Maine, and North Chatham. That municipal support covers a third of the operating expenses, while grants and donations cover the rest and allow for expanded the services and improve the facility for the benefit of all users.
