Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library-Gazabo Lights

Lights were installed at the gazabo at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library thanks to funds from the Helen R. Coe Trust. (GILSON RIECKEN PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — Thanks to generous grants from Maine foundations and community support, the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, has completed a number of recent improvements with more coming soon.

Last summer, Crowell Construction of Harrison, Maine, coordinated stabilization and restoration of the library’s front porch, along with repainting the entire building.

