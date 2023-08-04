Lovell Historic House Tour-Loon Lodge

Loon Lodge at Westways will be part of the Lovell Historical Society's Historic House Tour on Sunday, Aug. 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society will be hosting its eighth Historic House Tour on Sunday, Aug. 13. Four historic houses will be open for the tour from 1 to 4 p.m.

After all tours have concluded, refreshments (hors d’oeuvres and cash bar) will be served at the Lodge at Pleasant Point between 4 and 5 p.m.

