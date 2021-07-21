EATON — The Little White Church of Eaton is re-opening with a multi-musical celebration on Saturday, July 24, featuring the fully restored piano played by Dana Cunningham and Ellen Schwindt and the sultry Caribbean tunes of the Mango Groove Steel Band.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. with the a short presentation from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance honoring the steeple restoration, followed by piano music in the sanctuary. At 3 p.m., Mango Groove will play as attendees enjoy an ice cream social on the side lawn under the tent.
All are welcome. Masks would be appreciated for non-vaccinated individuals.
Donations will continue the work of maintaining our beautiful church.
