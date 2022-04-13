By Jeff Beavers
Assistant Library Director
In September of 2019, the Conway Public Library formed a Teen Leadership Council to better understand the needs of youth living in the Mount Washington Valley and align its efforts with them. A not uncommon occurrence in public libraries across the country, teen advisory groups give youth a voice in influencing their surroundings and cultivate skills needed to become leaders in their communities.
That first meeting had just one attendee, but since TLC has grown to include over a dozen members that have provided valuable ideas and feedback to library staff. One such idea is the Teen Leadership Council Silent Art Auction, happening at the Conway Public Library now through April 30
If you have been to the library in the afternoon recently, you may have noticed more after school visitors than normal. Our Teen Leadership Council certainly has, and quickly began making plans to better accommodate this influx of teens. Their focus became improving the Teen Area to create a space that is welcoming, safe, and comfortable.
Over the winter, TLC drew up plans for a Teen Area redesign that includes a lounge-style seating area and conference table for group work. They then approached the Friends of the Conway Public Library to discuss ways of accomplishing this redesign. The Friends very generously offered to contribute $1,500 towards TLC’s goal, and with that support behind them the teens turned their attention toward additional fundraising.
Using some of the funds made available to them by the Friends, TLC purchased canvases that were sold at the Library throughout the month of March. Over two dozen local artists purchased canvases and returned them to us as beautiful works of art to be included in a silent auction.
Currently on display at the Conway Public Library, these paintings can be viewed and bid on through April 30 at 1 p.m. To view the artwork online, please visit conwaypubliclibrary.org/tlc-art-silent-auction. All proceeds from the TLC Silent Art Auction will go directly to the Teen Leadership Council to purchase new furniture for the Teen Area.
After the conclusion of the auction, members of the Teen Leadership Council will be making a formal budget and redesign presentation to the Friends Board of Directors. If the proposal is approved, TLC hopes to have the new furniture installed in the Teen Area this summer.
If you are interested in learning more about Conway Public Library’s Teen Leadership Council or have a teen in your life that you think would make a great community leader, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org/teen-leadership-council or email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
