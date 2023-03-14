By David Smolen

The Conway Public Library Odyssey of the Mind team will be heading to a regional competition in Berwick, Maine on March 25. We are so excited for our kids, who have been working so hard, and so grateful to Jeff and Tessa who have been coaching the teams.

