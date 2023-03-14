The Conway Public Library Odyssey of the Mind team will be heading to a regional competition in Berwick, Maine on March 25. We are so excited for our kids, who have been working so hard, and so grateful to Jeff and Tessa who have been coaching the teams.
Odyssey of the Mind teaches students how to develop and use their natural creativity to become problem-solvers. Imagine being faced with a problem that requires an original solution. It can be frightening. Now imagine not being afraid to solve that problem — that is what Odyssey of the Mind members learn.
Odyssey of the Mind brings the classroom to life as students apply what they learn and combine it with their interests and passions to solve our unique open-ended problems. Odyssey of the Mind also emphasizes teamwork, budgeting, time management, public speaking, and so much more.
School board candidate forum to be held April 5
We are very excited to be hosting an open forum for our seven school board candidates. This is an opportunity for members of the public to meet the candidates for school board and listen to their positions on the core issues facing our schools. We hope every candidate will attend. Library Director David Smolen will serve as the moderator and host of the event. The forum will be held in the library meeting room on April 5 at 6 p.m.
Registration open for April school break Game Design Camp
The library is once again partnering with the White Mountain Science Institute to offer a day camp experience this April break. In this exciting, hands-on Game Design Camp, we’ll spend the week filling our game design toolkits with creative ideas and brainstorming what makes a game fun! We'll explore different styles and modes of games, and practice with all kinds of maker tools, including cardboard crafting, coding, and computer-aided design.
In particular, we'll spend a lot of time exploring CAD to prototype and 3D print unique parts of our game creations. This will all culminate in the shared testing of the games we've created.
By the end of camp, we'll have developed our very own engineering toolkit, and have the skills and creativity of game designers. This week-long camp will host 16 children. Go to conwaypubliclibrary.org to register your child or call (603) 447-5552.
Conway Public Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
