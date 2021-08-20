Our artist of the month for August is local teen Foster Bennett. Foster’s artwork includes a wide variety of cartoons and nature-inspired images. Foster started his own animation studio on YouTube, FBJ Animation Studios. More recently — being influenced by the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic — his pieces depicted dreams, fears, imagination, memories, and people and places he holds dear.
His work is inspired by early 20th-century Soviet films and cartoons, as well as the Brothers Grimm fairy tales. His art will be displayed for public viewing through the end of the month. Be sure to visit the Ham Community Room during your next visit to the library.
The Conway Public Library is proud to offer ongoing art exhibits in our library. Each month we feature a local artist’s work in the Ham Community Room for public viewing.
We invite all artists to consider exhibiting their work in our facility and are now booking artists for the month in the upcoming year. For more information, including rules and regulations specific to display, email Nichole Cotton at ncotton@conwaypubliclibrary.org or submit a request on our website under “Library Exhibits” in the Events section.
The Summer Reading Program “Tails and Tales” will soon be coming to an end and there is so much to celebrate. This summer was a tremendous success as we had well over 300 readers participate in our summer reading challenge, crushing goals set forth by our library staff. There is time left to complete bingo challenges to acquire prizes and enter in our raffles that will be drawn on Aug. 31. Bingo sheets must be turned in by Monday, Aug. 30, to be entered.
Capping off our Summer Reading Program series of events, we were joined by Steve Blunt and Marty Kelley for a finale event “Animal Tunes and Tales.”
We want to thank all of our summer series program hosts who provided enriching afternoons here at the library this summer. Thank you to Robert Clarke, Dexter Harding, Carol Hanson, Gina Murphy, Squam Lakes Science Center, Green Mountain Conservation Group, Tin Mountain and Steve Blunt and Marty Kelley. We had an incredible community turn-out, and even though the fun in the sun is coming to a close, there are plenty of programs to take advantage of here at the Conway Public Library.
Join us for a creative writing workshop on Monday, Aug. 23, at 5:30 p.m. with local, award-winning, USA Today bestselling-author Emily Cyr. In this class, you will learn what it means to create a story from the ground up. This workshop is geared towards teens and adults with a passion for writing. It’s time for your story to be written — just don’t forget your pen. For more information on Emily, go to emilycyr.com.
On Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 3:30 p.m. we welcome author Joan M. Hellquist as she shares “Piki Goes to College” accompanied by Piki herself in this entertaining and informative tale on a service dog’s story.
In this story, we meet a mischievous and captivating shelter dog who finds a special purpose with a new life learning the important job of assisting an owner with a disability. Children and their caregivers attending this event will leave with their own “Piki Goes to College” bookmark as well as the opportunity to meet Piki. To learn more about Joan and Piki, go to her website at joanmhellquist.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 3:30 p.m., Bob Cottrell, curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room will offer fun for the entire family hands-on program. “A Historical Schmorgesborg” presents objects such as an ostrich egg, powder horn, old shoe-making tools, a harness, and a hetchel to explore themes of pioneer sustainability and our relationship to the environment, technological change, and how history can play a role in the future.
More information about any of these events can be found on the library website under the Events section or by calling the library at (603) 447-5552.
One Book, One Valley is back in 2021. Participating libraries will have copies of Paul Doiron’s newest book, “Dead by Dawn” and will be happy to lend any of his previous books if you’re just getting started or catching up with the Mike Bowditch series.
Mark your calendars for our big author event on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. at the newly renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway Village.
Find more information on One Book One Valley at onebookonevalley.org.
