We are halfway through the summer reading program “Imagine Your Story” at the Conway Public Library. Families have been enjoying the “Little Red Riding Hood” story walk adventure through the library park, logging reading challenge points to earn raffle tickets for chances to win great prizes, and the “Imagine Your Character” take-and-make kits are going like hotcakes. Kids are making adorable puppets and sending us pictures for points! Check our website or give us a call for more details.
Monday, July 20, the Conway Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4 p.m. The public is always invited to attend, and learn about the latest happenings and decision making processes for the library. If you would like to attend through Zoom, contact David Smolen by emailing dsmolen@conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Virtual bilingual story times continue through July on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. with Tessa and special guest readers. This week we look forward to welcoming Monique, who will be sharing a fairy tale in French with explanations in English. If you and your children would like to join us, email Tessa at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrar.org by 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday to receive Zoom access.
Over the next two Wednesdays at 10 a.m., join us for a two-part Zoom program to learn how to apply and interview for jobs online. Email jbeavers@conwaypubliclibrary.org for the login information.
In part one, build your skills in resume and cover letter writing using Google’s Applied Digital Skills platform. Create new resumes and cover letters or perfect your existing documents. In part two, get practice interviewing virtually for your dream job.
Saturday, July 25, at 7 p.m., it’s time for ... “The COVID Price is Right!” Signup for a Zoom code and come on down or join us on Facebook Live to watch from home. Can you guess the price of that bottle of hand sanitizer? How about the price of a plane ticket to Florida? You could win one of two extravagant showcases. Email Tessa at tnarducci@conwaypubliclibrary.org for a Zoom invitation. Jeff Beavers will be your host. Be sure to let us know your interest by 4 p.m. on Saturday to be guaranteed Zoom access.
If you have never followed the Henney History Room Blog written by Bob Cottrell for the Conway Library, I encourage you to do so. This informative, curiosity-inducing gem currently talks about National Forest Week (July 13-19). In it you will see historical photos and paintings of Cathedral and White Horse Ledges, and Devil’s Den, along with pertinent information and links to resources that tell stories about hiking and exploring adventures through the past. Go to mwvhistory.blogspot.com.
There are new virtual programs being implemented regularly through the Conway Library, with the goal of continuing to serve the public with educational and entertaining engagements. Continue to refer to our website at conwaypubliclibrary.org and our Facebook and Instagram pages for new developments every day. You can call us at (603) 447-5552.
