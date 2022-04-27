By Brett Gagnon
We at the Conway Public Library are excited for the Friends of the Library Book Sale coming May 4-9. We are looking forward to holding the sale in the periodical room and you can browse all you like. There are lots and lots and lots of books. The library staff and members of the Friends are looking forward to finding some of the lost corners of rooms that the boxes of donations have been hiding. The book sale is happening in the periodical room Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and the sale ends on Monday, May 9, at 3 p.m.
Another thing we’re excited for is the return of the Book Group. It starts up on May 16 at 4 p.m. and the book is “Before You Know Kindness,” by Chris Bohjalian. We have multiple copies of the book available to check out at the circulation desk. Thank you to Meg Murphy for leading this group.
The New Hampshire DHHS Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be at the Library on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to noon. Walk-ins only in the Ham Community Room.
Don’t forget: The end of April means it’s the end of the Teen Leadership Council silent art auction. If you haven’t been in to see the beautiful artwork, please stop by. Or view the art at conwaypubliclibrary.org/tlc-art-silent-auction. Bid high and bid often. Thanks to all of our artists, we appreciate your support and help as we raise funds for new furniture for the Teen Area of the Library.
Inspired by the art you see at the library? Try making some of your own. Conway Public Library will be offering an Adult Art Night on Thursday, May 12, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn how to use a Cricut Maker to design and cut their own stencils. Then etch your design on a recycled glass water bottle or bring your own glass(es) to get creative with. This program is intended for adults only. Registration is required at bit.ly/CPLAdultArt.
If you haven’t seen it yet, we have a new online catalog. Go to conwaypubliclibrary.org and click on Catalog. The new catalog is more interactive, uses your current account information and password and shows you all of the formats of the item you are looking for (books, audio, e-book, DVD, etc.) in one location. Receive suggestions for other related titles while you wait for a hold to be filled; link multiple household accounts to view all checkouts, holds and fines; save searches and create, manage and share lists; and so much more.
Happy reading! See you at the Conway Public Library, located at 15 Greenwood Avenue in Conway. Connect with us in the following ways: (603) 447-5552, conwaypubliclibrary.org, facebook.com/conwaypubliclibrary, instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh.
