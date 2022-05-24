By Brett Gagnon
The Friends of the Conway Public Library are participating in NH Gives, an online fundraising event taking place from 5 p.m. to June 7 through 5 p.m. June 8.
NH Gives, an initiative of the NH Center for Nonprofits, is a powerful, statewide 24-hour online fundraising event that is designed to build community, connect donors to local non-profits and generate excitement about the non-profit sector.
Friends are people who believe excellent library services are important to everyone and add to the quality of life in their community. The Friends of the Conway Public Library formed in 1998 to assist with the planning and financing of the 100th Anniversary Celebration in 2001 and consequently to assist with funding the library addition.
As a non-profit support group, the Friends work with the library staff and the Board of Trustees to promote the goals and objectives, as well as the full range of services and resources, offered by the Conway Public Library. We share a common goal of preserving and protecting intellectual freedom.
The library is fortunate to have a dedicated group of community volunteers who give numerous hours to organize fundraising efforts, such as the book sale, and to assist with programs at the library, such as children’s and adult events, including the Summer Reading Program.
Your support of the Friends by donating during the NH Gives event will help to continue and enhance the programs and events the Library provides the community. The Friends are always looking for additional volunteers!
Go to the Friends of the Conway Public Library NH Gives page nhgives.org/organizations/friends-of-the-conway-library.
Be sure to follow the Conway Public Library’s social media pages, facebook.com/conwaypubliclibrary and instagram.com/conwaylibrarynh as we will post more information about our participation in NH Gives leading up to and during the event. If you have any questions, contact the library at (603) 447-5552 or go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
In other news, the library will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. Be sure to stock up on your reading materials for the long weekend.
We are excitedly gearing up for the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” Our first event, Magic Show with Robert Clark, is on Thursday, June 16, at 4 p.m. in the park next to the library.
Also starting on June 16, you can pick up your summer reading bingo card for a chance to enter our raffle for terrific prizes. The bingo raffle is open to readers of all ages. More information will be coming soon.
Our June programs preview email was sent out recently.
