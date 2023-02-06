By David Smolen
As we enter February, cabin fever has undoubtedly set in for many people across the valley. I recall how challenging these winter months were for me when my kids were toddlers.
The Conway Public Library is a great oasis for parents with young children. It's a real bummer when your toddler wants to be outside about as long as it takes to get the snowsuit and mittens on. Stop by the library, relax, and chill out for a while. We have a number of great kids programs this month to help fight cabin fever. We will get the kids moving so moms and dads can relax a little when kiddos are tuckered out and napping from library programs.
Mini Movers at Conway Rec Children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers are invited to the Conway Recreation Department gymnasium for an hour of storytelling, movement, and fun! We will begin with a story and continue with an obstacle course-style activity to go with the theme of the day, every Thursday in February at 10:30 a.m. Snacks will be provided, and water bottles are recommended along with comfortable clothing and footwear.
Friday Morning Play Group Children and their caregivers are invited to a weekly play hour at the library on Fridays at 10 a.m. Gatherings will be held in the Ham Room, which will be filled with a variety of creative, fine, and gross motor play activities to keep the kids moving and busy. This is a great opportunity to make friends, share parenting tips, and get out of the house. Healthy snacks will be provided and donations are welcome.
We are happy to announce that our February camp with White Mountain Science Institute is full. Everyone loves a good story and our campers will let their imaginations run wild as they create unique, epic, and even magical tales using a range of exciting tools like stop motion animation, coding, robotics, and, most importantly, their imaginations.
Campers will explore what makes our favorite stories so thrilling, and practice putting those principles into action as they harness the power of storytelling to express ourselves and our creative ideas! We are running a similar camp with WMSI for April break so be on the lookout for information on that in the near future.
Do you have a stuffie that would like to attend a sleepover at the library? Of course you do. Drop your stuffie off by Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. and pick them up the next day. Bring home a photo journal of the fun your stuffie had at the sleepover. Contact Tessa for more information. This is going to be cuteness overload.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, go to conwaypubliclibrary.org.
