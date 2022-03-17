FRYEBURG, Maine — The Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD season will continue at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center located at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine on the campus of Fryeburg Academy on Saturday, March 26, at noon.
For the first time in company history, the Met presents the original five-act French version of Verdi’s epic opera, "Don Carlos."
Yannick Nezet-Seguin leads a world-beating cast of opera’s leading lights in this March 26 performance, including tenor Matthew Polenzani in the title role, soprano Sonya Yoncheva as elisabeth de Valois and mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca as Eboli. Bass Gunther Groissbock and bass-baritone John Relyea are Philippe II and the Grand Inquisitor and baritone Etienne Dupuis rounds out the all-star principal cast as Rodrigue.
Verdi’s masterpiece receives a monumental new staging by David McVicar that marks his 11th Met production, placing him among the most prolific and popular directors in recent Met memory.
This live cinema transmission is part of the Met’s award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe. The estimated run Time is four hours, 55 minutes
Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will host his opera lecture series on Tuesday, March 22, at 3 p.m. in the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Centerseminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public.
Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65 and older) and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066.
