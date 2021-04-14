Calling all junior conservationists and innovators, Green Mountain Conservation Group have extended the submission deadline for the 2021 Less Plastic Challenge.
If you know a student who has been working on an up-cycled plastic creation, the submission deadline is now April 22 or Earth Day.
Green Mountain Conservation Group will name the winners by April 26. There are some very exciting prizes, including a Tru Earth gift basket and cash prizes for the top three winners! All the details are on the poster below.
This Earth Day be a part of Green Mountain Conservation Group's Less Plastic Initiative. Learn what plastic is, how it’s made, and what you can do to reduce its impact on our environment and health. Enjoy fun crafts, participate in a contest, or listen to a story. For more information about this year's line up, go to gmcg.org/earth-day-2021-and-the-less-plastic-challenge.
Activities this year include a recycling game; a video about where plastics come from and its impacts; a storybook reading for youngsters of "One Plastic Bag;" making natural deodorant with upcycled containers; how to make "plarn" or plastic yarn; and all about the Less Plastic Challenge. How can you reuse single use plastics? Kids can win some great prizes by entering this year's contest by April 22.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has many science experiments and activities about plastic already available on its YouTube channel. Videos demonstrate how students can make their own bioplastic, design an up-cycled T-shirt bag, make upcycled plastic planters, learn about microplastics and conduct their own “landfill in a bottle” experiment.
Teachers can borrow award-winning films from their library to show in their classrooms, including “Bag It”, “A Plastic Ocean” and “Straws.” These educational films investigate plastics and can be followed with one of GMCG's Kahoot educational quizzes to help students process the films.
Access these videos and find out more at gmcg.org/less-plastic-day-2020.
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Less Plastic Initiative, funded by the Dorr Foundation and N.H. Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund to investigate and educate about the effects of plastic in our environment.
For more information, write to education2@gmcg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.