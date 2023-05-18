CONWAY — Sales of the 2023–24 Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book — Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley’s largest fundraiser — have gotten off to a great start.
This coupon book provides an easy way for community members to help support Kiwanis mission to help the children of Mount Washington Valley and the local charities that MWV Kiwanis supports.
The price has been the same for the last several years, a $39 donation provides up to $1,800 in coupon savings. The low price and large value of coupons make it affordable for residents and visitors to Mount Washington Valley to purchase a book and help Kiwanis support the children of the Valley. Over one hundred local businesses contributed coupons to support this effort.
The next big push will be on Sunday, May 28, at the Wildquack Duck Race & Music Festival in Jackson. MWV Kiwanis will be present selling books under their tent and accepting donations by cash, credit card and Venmo.
The Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book has been a mainstay of MWV Kiwanis fundraising for over three decades. This book has been published annually since 1992, except for one year’s interruption due to COVID-19.
In the early years the coupons were mostly for local restaurants but has grown to include golf courses, retail businesses, ski resorts, and other local attractions and activities, in addition to restaurants.
Over the years, the book has grown to where this newest edition has 141 coupons (the most ever and 15 new coupons this year). Book sales enable the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Washington Valley to provide funding for nearly 50 child-related programs in the Valley.
The proceeds from the sales of these books help MWV Kiwanis support their sponsored youth programs (Kiwanis K-Kids, Kiwanis Builders Clubs, and Kennett High School Key Club); provide local scholarships and camperships; and support other community non-profits such as Jen’s Friends, MWV Kiwanis Children’s Dental Program, Starting Point, Shooting Star Fund, Children Unlimited, Youth Sports Leagues, Literacy Programs, North Conway Community Center, Eastern Slope Ski Club, End 68 Hours of Hunger, Read Today Lead Tomorrow and others.
If you can’t make it to the Wildquack Duck Race and Music Festival, fear not, Passport Books can also be obtained from any MWV Kiwanis member or at TD Bank North Conway, TD Bank Mt Valley Mall, J-Town Deli in Jackson, Bart’s Deli in Bartlett, Glen Beverage in Glen, and Saco Valley Sports Center in Fryeburg until they are sold out.
