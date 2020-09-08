NAPLES, Maine — Lake Region & Fryeburg Area Adult Education would like to thank all the people in the community who made the adult education graduation a wonderful celebration on Thursday, Aug. 13. This event was delayed from June, and 11 of the 14 graduates were able to attend.
COVID and social distancing was a challenge for graduation, but the Lake Region High School auditorium in Naples, Maine, easily accommodated the family/friend groups safely. Mercer Photography captured the evening’s celebration for posterity, and the smiling faces say it all!
The local Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary graciously gave two students, Russelie Sueiro and Michael Jacques, scholarships for post-secondary and vocational training respectively.
Carol Madsen, rotarian speaker, was eloquent in her presentation to the students. Central Maine Community College gave Michaela Smith the Courage to Grow Award that will entitle her student to a free class her first semester of college.
Three students, Brittany Haskell, Crystal White, and Kathryne Wilcox were inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society, and Davyn Reed was designated with high academic achievement.
Superintendent and Board Chair from MSAD 61 and the MSAD 72 Superintendent were in attendance to congratulate the graduates who are from both districts.
Guest speaker Lee Eastman, general manager from Everlast Roofing, shared his insights to the students commending their perseverance and hard work, with a message of not being afraid to fail, as it’s moving forward and learning from failure that’s the most important thing to remember.
