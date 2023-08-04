First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, of Bridgton, Maine pie sale

A pie sale will be held at First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, of Bridgton, Maine, on Aug. 19. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Ladies Guild of the First Congregational Church at 33 South High St. in Bridgton, Maine, will sponsor a pie sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the church.

All varieties of homemade pies will be available for purchase at a price of $18.

