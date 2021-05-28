CONWAY — The New England and Bermuda District of Key Club’s traditional Educational Conference gathering was not held this year due to COVID-19 concerns. But the district’s contests, elections, and workshops were held online to the greatest extent practicable.
Here is a summary of the many awards the Kennett High School Key Club won in this year’s district competitions:
• KHS was awarded Key Club International’s “Diamond Distinguished Club” award for overall achievement. Only eight out of over 160 clubs in the district received this honor, which recognizes clubs for exceptional achievement in member participation, service to the community and fundraising.
• KHS was once again the leading fundraiser for the district’s charities, which include Camp Sunshine, the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute at Tuft’s Medical Center, and Children of Peace International.
• KHS Key Club was also recognized for having the highest amount of funds raised per member for the district’s charities.
• Grace Ruddy, KHS Key Club’s Secretary, was awarded an Outstanding Secretary award for fulfilling all of her secretarial duties in an exceptional manner. She was one of only three club secretaries so honored.
• Grace also earned a first-place award for the club for the overall excellence of the monthly secretary reports she submitted.
• Amelia Anzaldi won the Sandy Nininger Award for Leadership (this award is named after a Medal of Honor recipient). She was one of only three members out of several thousand Key Club members in New England and Bermuda to receive this award.
• Amee Patel, Key Club Treasurer, earned an "Early Bird" award for the club for timely and accurate payment of dues.
• Nicole Lockhart won third place in the district’s oratory competition for her inspirational speech. KHS Key Club members have now won awards in this contest for seven years in a row.
• KHS Key Club took second place in the Digital Poster contest for Amee Patel’s creatively designed recruiting poster.
• KHS Key Club President Grace Ward won a New England District of Key Club scholarship award in recognition of her tireless leadership of her club through a challenging year and her dedication to Key Club’s goals.
• KHS Key Club member and New England District of Key Club Lieutenant Governor Ava Jarell won a New England District of Key Club scholarship award in recognition of her devotion to service leadership, especially her leadership as a district board member for the past two years.
• Ava Jarell also won the New England District Governor’s Award for her selfless service this year as both a district lieutenant governor and as chairperson of the district’s Kiwanis Family and Events committee
• Finally, delegates to the conference endorsed KHS Key Club member McKayla Dockham to be the district’s nominee for a Key Club International Trustee position.
The Key Club members of Kennett High School wish to thank those in the community who have made it possible for them to serve and practice leadership skills. The club is especially grateful to the Kiwanis Club of MWV and to Kennett High School for providing the Key Club with outstanding support during the 39 years the club has been in service.
