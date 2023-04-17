JACKSON — Jackson Historical Society in the heart of Jackson village will be presenting part two of Peter Benson's program “Selected Maps of the White Mountains from 1852-1903” on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m.
Following Benson’s first presentation on "Early Maps of New Hampshire," Benson will now lead a presentation on "White Mountain Maps from 1852-1903." This transformative period in American and World history brought many advances in communication and transportation, while at the same time creating a longing for the bucolic scenes of rural America.
The White Mountain region, known as “the Switzerland of North America,” was at the forefront of welcoming visitors to the area, and numerous maps of many styles were created to satisfy the needs of a burgeoning tourist economy. The program will look at 16 maps of various styles and accuracy, from the Golden era of the grand hotels and railroads.
The Jackson Historical Society, located in the old town hall in Jackson village is open on weekends and by appointment. The society is a membership organization and is known for its extensive collection of White Mountain art.
For more information on becoming a member, visiting the Jackson Historical Society, future programs or becoming a volunteer docent, contact the historical society at (603) 383-4060.
