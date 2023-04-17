JACKSON — Jackson Historical Society in the heart of Jackson village will be presenting part two of Peter Benson's program “Selected Maps of the White Mountains from 1852-1903” on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. 

Following Benson’s first presentation on "Early Maps of New Hampshire," Benson will now lead a presentation on "White Mountain Maps from 1852-1903." This transformative period in American and World history brought many advances in communication and transportation, while at the same time creating a longing for the bucolic scenes of rural America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.