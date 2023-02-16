“Selected State Maps of New Hampshire from 1790 - 1860”

The 1816 map of the state created by New Hampshire Secretary of State Phillip Carrigain was the state's first official map. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — On Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. the Jackson Historical Society will present the first of a three part program on the history of New Hampshire maps.

The presentations will take place at the Jackson Historical Society at 23 Black Mountain Road in the heart of Jackson Village.

