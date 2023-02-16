JACKSON — On Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. the Jackson Historical Society will present the first of a three part program on the history of New Hampshire maps.
The presentations will take place at the Jackson Historical Society at 23 Black Mountain Road in the heart of Jackson Village.
Maps have long been used to plan journeys, trips and vacations. While they’re useful tools to determine the most scenic, shortest or fastest route from Point A to Point B, they also show the history of towns, cities, counties, states, countries and our world.
Over the centuries, maps have evolved and changed and in this three-part presentation Peter Benson will use maps to highlight and illustrate the changes to New Hampshire from the late 1700s to present day.
Benson, a longtime Jackson resident and New Hampshire and White Mountain history enthusiast ,will show a variety of maps from both his extensive collection as well as maps from the Jackson Historical Society’s collection.
During Part 1, “State Maps of New Hampshire from 1790-1860,” Benson will use these maps to show the post-Revolutionary War growth in New Hampshire. The maps also illustrate the settlement of both the northern parts of the state as well as the state’s interior sections. From the different maps you’ll be able to explore the growth of some towns and the birth of others along with changes to the counties as well as the state in the early 19th century.
The dates and times for Parts 2 and 3 of this interesting and visual historical journey will be announced later this month.
The Jackson Historical Society, located in the old town hall in the heart of Jackson village is open on weekends and by appointment. The society is a membership organization and is known for its extensive collection of White Mountain art.
For more information on becoming a member, visiting the Jackson Historical Society, future programs or becoming a volunteer docent, go to jacksonhistory.org.
