JACKSON — After a two-year COVID break, the Jackson Historical Society will be holding its annual reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5 to 7 p.m. Come socialize and see the newly renovated area on the stage. The reception is free, but donations are appreciated.

This is the 20th year the society has held its White Mountain art sale, which is its largest fundraiser. There are some interesting new paintings, which are available for sale as soon as they are consigned.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.