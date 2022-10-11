JACKSON — After a two-year COVID break, the Jackson Historical Society will be holding its annual reception on Friday, Oct. 14, 5 to 7 p.m. Come socialize and see the newly renovated area on the stage. The reception is free, but donations are appreciated.
This is the 20th year the society has held its White Mountain art sale, which is its largest fundraiser. There are some interesting new paintings, which are available for sale as soon as they are consigned.
There is a wide variety of paintings, several recently consigned:
• Several haying scenes: by John White Allen Scott (1815 – 1907), by Edmund Darch Lewis (1815 – 1910), and George Niles (1837 – 1898).
• Two Benjamin Champneys (1817 – 1907), father of the White Mountain School of Art.
• A painting by Frank Moulton (1847 - 1932) of The First Ski Hill – Moody Farm, which became Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson.
• Several early Jackson artists are represented: Mabel Williams (1870 – 1944), Charles Henry Turner (1848 – 1908), David Baker (1915 – 1999), Myke Morton (1941 – 2008).
• Jackson artist Erik Koeppel has consigned several new paintings.
• Some interesting early prints make good gifts.
• Many other paintings with their images can be seen on the online catalog.
To see the online catalog, go to jacksonhistory.org/artshow.html. Society open hours are variable. To make an appointment, or consign a painting, call Warren Schomaker at (603) 383-9922.
