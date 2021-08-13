CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will be hosting its third annual Ice Cream Social on the Society’s lawn Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6:30 p.m.
According to Jeanne Eastman, president of the Chatham Historical Society: “Last year, the social was virtual with curbside pickup. This year, we are glad to welcome the community back in person.”
Ice cream sundaes can be purchased to take home. Or bring your own lawn chairs and gather on the lawn to visit while you eat ice cream. All are welcome.
Eastman will lead the sharing of “pandemic experiences,” in which people are invited to share their stories. Shared experiences might range from adjusting to social distancing, to figuring out school or work by Zoom, to taking up new hobbies, to great “stay-cations” or developing neighborhood support networks.
“Everyone had to figure out new things this past year. It is now part of our collective history,” Eastman said. “Being a historical society, we’d like to share this history, these stories, within our community.”
The society will also be selling raffle tickets for several items. Winning tickets will be drawn at the Town Picnic on Sept. 11. Prizes include a hand-crafted “rocking-moose,” nature photographs and a gift card to the Stow Corner Store.
The Chatham Historical Society is located at the old Chatham Center Schoolhouse at 1061 Main Road (113B) in Chatham. For more information about the society or about the Ice Cream Social, call (603) 694-3388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.