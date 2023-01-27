LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. with a Zoom-only talk by award-winning Maine author Sarah Perry. Her book, “After the Eclipse,” is a fierce memoir of a mother’s murder, a daughter’s coming-of-age in the wake of immense loss and her mission to know the woman who gave her life.
When Perry was 12, she saw a partial eclipse of the sun, an event she took as a sign of good fortune for her and her mother, Crystal. Two days later, Crystal was murdered in their home in rural Maine.
“After the Eclipse” was named a New York Times Book Review Editors’ Choice, a Poets & Writers Notable Nonfiction Debut and a Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers pick. Her essay collection, “Sweet Nothings,” is forthcoming from Mariner/HarperCollins.
Perry teaches in the graduate program in creative writing at the University of North Texas. She was the 2019 McGee Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at Davidson College. Her writing has appeared in the Huffington Post, Off Assignment, Elle magazine and The Guardian.
This is a Zoom-only talk. The link can be found by going to hobbslibrary.org. For queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library: (207) 925- 3177.
The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
