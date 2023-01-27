LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. with a Zoom-only talk by award-winning Maine author Sarah Perry. Her book, “After the Eclipse,” is a fierce memoir of a mother’s murder, a daughter’s coming-of-age in the wake of immense loss and her mission to know the woman who gave her life.

When Perry was 12, she saw a partial eclipse of the sun, an event she took as a sign of good fortune for her and her mother, Crystal. Two days later, Crystal was murdered in their home in rural Maine.

