LOVELL, Maine — The Hobbs Library Speaker Series will continue on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. with a in-person talk by award-winning Maine author Michael Chaney, also available via Zoom.
The title of his talk is “White Pine on the Saco River: An Oral History of River Driving in Southern Maine.”
It looks set to be a glimpse into an important period in the history of our region, when logging was still king and moving those big logs was done by water rather than by truck.
Chaney is the executive director of the Frances Perkins Center, based in Newcastle with administrative offices and a public exhibit on Main Street in Damariscotta. Chaney, a native of Alna, Maine, holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Maine-Orono and a Master’s in history from the University of Connecticut.
Before returning to Maine in 2010, Chaney’s career was in non-profit management and public history in Vermont and New Hampshire, including, from 2001 to 2009, serving as president and CEO of the New Hampshire Political Library, a non-profit educational organization founded to preserve New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary. From 2010 until 2014, Chaney was the executive director of the Yarmouth Historical Society.
This is an in-person talk, also available via Zoom. The link can be found by going to hobbslibrary.org. For queries, contact the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library: 207-925- 3177. The Hobbs Library Speaker Series is supported in part by a generous contribution from Norway Savings Bank.
