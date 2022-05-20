CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will host a History Hike on Saturday, May 28, to explore the cellar holes on Butter Hill.
Jeanne Eastman, president of the Society, said: “Butter Hill is the site of one of the earliest homesteads in Chatham. Amos Harriman, who settled here with his family in 1789, was a veteran of the American Revolution. Some of the cellar holes were houses of his descendants who were farmers as well as veterans of the Civil War. So, it is very fitting to be exploring here on Memorial Day Weekend.”
The property is owned by Butter Hill Hideaway LLC, and Lori Steere will lead the hike to the cellar holes.
“At each site we will explore and share some history of these early settlers,” said Eastman.
Eastman is hoping some attendees will be able to share their knowledge of the area. “There is so much to learn. I have been practicing saying, 'I don't know, yet!' But it is amazing to imagine farming on this steep and rocky land,” she said.
In 1861 there were enough families with children to support a schoolhouse nearby, and in 1863 the first murder in Chatham occurred just down the road.
To reach the start location, 585 Butter Hill Road, take Route 113 North (not 113B) to Barnes Road (soon after crossing the New Hampshire state line into Chatham), and then turn left onto Barnes Road. One mile along you will come to a very steep hill.
For those wanting a strenuous walk, park at the bottom of the hill for a half-mile steep hike up the “driveway.” For those wanting only an easier hike, park at the bottom to carpool up in the “most rugged” vehicles. Once at the top of the hill, the walking is through woods and old roads, parts of it steep, parts of it on uneven ground. The total walk once at the top is about one mile. The hike will start at the top at 9 a.m.
The society also holds open hours at their Schoolhouse at 1061 Main Road (113B) on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Visitors are welcome to stop in to explore, remember or share Chatham's history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.