HIRAM, Maine — “Lost Tribes of Western Maine,” a slide lecture by Peter Stowell will be presented at Great Ossipee Museum of Hiram Historical Society at 20 Historical Ridge (off Main Street, Route 117) in Hiram village on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m.
Stowell will present the context for misunderstandings between settlers and Native Americans that often erupted into conflict. Stowell plans a dynamic presentation of Native Americans in their western Maine homelands, with theatrical interpretation between the determined settler and the Native of strong words. “They stole our lands” sets the stage for a compelling performance.
Stowell is a native of Bethel, Maine, and is the author of “Images of America: Dixfield” (2013) and “Images of America: Old Town” (2017). He has researched widely on the topic and collected images from many sources, including from private collections.
The program is free and open to the public. A business meeting at 1 p.m. precedes the program. For more information, call (207) 615-4390.
