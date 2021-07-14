ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. — Mrs. Helen Garland Hill will be celebrating her 105th birthday on July 20.
Helen grew up in Center Conway and lived in the valley with her husband, Carroll Hill, for many, many years.
They owned and ran the drive-in movie theater in North Conway.
Helen was a nurse at Memorial Hospital. Additionally, she volunteered at the Gibson Center for Senior Services, the weekly dinner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Fryeburg, Maine, and at the New Church booth at the Fryeburg Fair. She was well-known for her delicious bread, doughnuts and pies.
Helen currently lives with her granddaughter Laurie (and Art) Bugbee in Vermont. She remains very interested in the friends, family, people and places in the Mount Washington Valley.
She enjoys receiving mail, and we would love it if you would send her a birthday card at: Mrs. Helen G. Hill, 3815 Berkshire Center Road, Enosburg Falls, VT, 05450
Or text or email her via Laurie at ljbugbee@gmail.com.
