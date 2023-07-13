WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Household Hazardous Product Facility will have its monthly collection on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at 404 Beach Pond Road in Wolfeboro.

Wolfeboro and Alton folks, make every effort to obtain a free pass prior to collection day at your home town solid waste facility to turn in at the collection.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.