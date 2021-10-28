BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of classical piano music with Michael Arnowitt on Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Arnowitt has been living in Toronto, since 2017. He is returning to New England to perform a few in-person concerts for the first time since the pandemic began. The program opens with a half-dozen of Bach’s miniature “3-Part Sinfonias.”
The major work on the program is Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme” by Haydn, transcribed for piano from the orchestral version by Arnowitt.
He will also perform Gyorgy Ligeti’s “Open strings,” “Rainbow” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” showcasing the amazing imagination and creativity of these pieces full of beautiful new piano sounds and textures.
The program closes with the rousing finale of Alberto Ginastera’s dynamic “Piano Sonata No. 1,” based on folk music influences from the Pampas region of Ginastera’s native Argentina. Altogether, this program of lively, colorful music should make for a congenial time together enjoyable to all.
Pianist, composer,and event organizer Arnowitt has performed in concert halls around the world, from Vermont and Toronto to France, Germany, Belgium, Holland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Russia and Korea.
His life and music are the subject of the 2004 documentary “Beyond 88 Keys.” The documentaryhas been broadcast on public television and shown at film festivals.
In 1989, Arnowitt began his 26-year-long presentation of the complete 32 Beethoven piano sonatas, matching his age as he performed the various sonatas with Beethoven’s age as Beethoven composed them. The eight concerts in the series, spaced out over 26 years, became a study in the psychology of aging and development.
Other creative projects have included “If Music Be the Food of Love,” a performance of classical and jazz music about food with the simultaneous serving to the audience of the food tastes that inspired the composers and an intriguing collaboration where he combines his piano improvisations with the live creation of paintings on stage by visual artists.
In 2013, his composition “Haiku Textures” for three cello soloists and orchestra was premiered. In this composition the three cello soloists, mirrored by different trios of orchestral instruments scattered in the four corners of the hall, symbolize the three lines of a Japanese haiku poem.
“Sweet Spontaneous,” a two-CD set of 14 of Michael Arnowitt’s jazz compositions, was released by Parma Recordings in 2018. He is currently working on a new composition, “Sound Essence,” for jazz quartet and Indonesian gamelan orchestra.
Arnowitt is also developing a multi-sensory event where he will collaborate with a fabric artist, chef, botanist, scent artis, and technologists to create a novel concert where music will be paired with related simultaneous experiences in all the senses.
For information, go to facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine. For tickets, go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
