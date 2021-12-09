The Kendal C. & Anna Ham Charitable Foundation provides funding for qualified non-profit organizations in the communities of the Mount Washington Valley in New Hampshire and the communities of Bridgton and Fryeburg, Maine.
The foundation meets twice a year to review dozens of applications for worthy projects. Twenty-six non-profit groups received funding in 2020 totaling over $500,000.
The deadline for applications for the spring 2022 meeting of the board of directors is Jan. 31, 2022. The deadline for applications for the fall 2022 meeting is July 31, 2022.
Non-profit groups interested in applying for grants should review the information available on the website at hamcharitablefoundation.org. All necessary forms are available on the web site only.
All applications must be postmarked by the deadline and must be mailed, or hand delivered. No digital applications are accepted. Applications must be completed according to the specifications of the foundation.
Thanks to the generosity of the Hams, since 1998 the foundation has been a key funder of important projects in these communities from the Ham Arena and the Majestic Theater in Conway to the Loon Echo Land Trust in Bridgton and the Fryeburg Recreation facility. Residents and visitors of these areas have benefited from the work of these vital organizations.
In addition to funding non-profit groups, the foundation also provides scholarships for students graduating from Kennett High School in Conway, Fryeburg Academy and Lake Region High School in Fryeburg and Bridgton.
Students interested in finding out more about scholarships should work directly with their guidance department.
Questions may be directed to Dot Seybold, executive director at (603) 356-3389 or director@hamcharitablefoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.