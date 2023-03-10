The Carroll County Food Access Network is asking Carroll County residents or those who work in the county to complete a survey about food access.
CCFAN was created during the pandemic to be a resource to optimize access to affordable, nutritious, food for all people with efforts focused on supporting the local food system in Carroll County, New Hampshire.
In collaboration with UNH Extension, CCFAN received a Well Connected Communities grant from the National 4-H Council and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to conduct a needs assessment research study and learn more about access to food, including local food. From this information the Network will create action steps to help increase and improve access to healthy, affordable food in Carroll County.
CCFAN has created a Community Food Access Survey and is asking everyone over 18 years of age who live or work in Carroll County to complete a 10-15 minute survey. This survey is confidential and will help us learn more about the lived experience of people in the community. Within the Community Food Access Survey is an optional farmer/local food producer survey to be completed in an additional 5-10 minutes by farmers or local food producers who live, work or sell their product in Carroll County. Anyone who completes the Community Food Access Survey will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a $100 gift card.
There are also several focus group opportunities that are uniquely designed for three groups: community-serving agencies, farmers/producers, and community members at large. We know that your time is valuable so all community and farmer/producer focus group participants will receive a $50 gift card for their participation (space is limited). If you have further questions, want to participate in a focus group, or want to learn more about how you can complete the survey please contact Joy Gagnon joy.gagnon@unh.edu or Lora Colten lora.colten@unh.edu.
