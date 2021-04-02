EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting a Regional Interstate Volunteers for the Ecosystems and Rivers of Saco (RIVERS) water quality monitoring volunteer info session on Tuesday, April 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom and a volunteer training on Saturday, April 24, and Wednesday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Saco River Corridor Commission are gearing up for the 2021 RIVERS Water Quality Monitoring Program — a summer biweekly tributary sampling program in the Saco/Ossipee Watershed. Register via Zoom for the info session.
Learn about the RIVERS program, why citizen science benefits us all, and how to get involved. Pre-registration is required. The in-person (outdoor socially distanced) training event will take place at Green Mountain Conservation Group Blue Heron House at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham. New and old volunteers are invited to attend the volunteer training session.
RIVERS volunteers will learn/refresh their water quality skills, practice using monitoring equipment, and meet other volunteers. In order to provide the highest quality data for our records and to comply with our EPA QAPP protocol, we strongly encourage all volunteers to attend a session. Sessions will be exclusively outside and socially distanced, so please dress for the weather and bring a mask.
For more information, email water@gmcg.org or call (603) 539-1859.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.