Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting the Nature Story and Discovery Time series for children in pre-kindergarten through first grade.
This series will begin on Jan. 7 and occur every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ending on March 25. The series will be on Zoom and include a live reading of a nature-themed story and a follow up activity such as a craft, song or outdoor exploration.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is collaborating with local libraries in Conway, Madison, Freedom, Tamworth, Fryeburg, Effingham and Ossipee and welcomes all to attend. To find information about Nature Story and Discovery Time or to acquire the Zoom link, go to gmcg.org or email education2@gmcg.org with questions.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org.
