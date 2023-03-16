Naturalist and wildlife enthusiast Barbara Bald (left) will lead an "Outdoor Animal Tracking" workshop at Green Mountain Conservation Group's Blue Heron House in Effingham on March 25. (COURTESY PHOTO)
EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting an “Outdoor Animal Tracking” program on Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the group’s conservation center, the Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
Family friendly and open to all ages, participants will be led on a short outdoor walk along the Blue Heron Trail and also spend some time observing casts of tracks, pelts, skulls and more before heading out into the forest to identify animal tracks in the snow.
Dress appropriately for the weather and with proper footwear.
Contact education@gmcg.org to preregister for this program as space is limited. This event is free to the public, with donations graciously accepted.
Barbara Bald, who is leading the walk, taught science to sixth-grade students in Gilford for 22 years, has worked with Green Mountain Conservation Group conducting macroinvertebrate sampling, and helped facilitate the Sense of Place program for second graders in schools in Maine.
She took tracking classes with Paul Rezendes and his senior trackers, along with members of the Appalachian Mountain Club and staff of the White Pines program in Maine.
Bald has been tracking animals for 20 years, but with so much to learn about the land and the creatures that live in it, she still considers herself an intermediate tracker.
Green Mountain Conservation Group has been protecting the natural resources of the Ossipee Watershed since 1997.
For more information about GMCG’s research, education, advocacy, and land conservation, please visit gmcg.org and like us on Facebook.
