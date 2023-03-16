Barbara Bald-Outdoor Animal Tracking

Naturalist and wildlife enthusiast Barbara Bald (left) will lead an "Outdoor Animal Tracking" workshop at Green Mountain Conservation Group's Blue Heron House in Effingham on March 25. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be presenting an “Outdoor Animal Tracking” program on Saturday, March 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the group’s conservation center, the Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.

Family friendly and open to all ages, participants will be led on a short outdoor walk along the Blue Heron Trail and also spend some time observing casts of tracks, pelts, skulls and more before heading out into the forest to identify animal tracks in the snow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.