EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group will be welcoming the community to the 2021 Watershed Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 12, from noon to 3 p.m. on the grounds of the Patricia and Charles H. Watts Conservation Center at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham.
The outdoor event is open to the public and will include a complimentary luncheon provided by The Farmstand of Chocorua; the “Wonders of Water” community art exhibition; an appreciation ceremony for volunteers and AmeriCorps members Trent Millum and EB (Emma Brandt); and the dedication of a riverside memorial to the late Dr. Stephanie Barnes, a beloved GMCG friend, philanthropist and conservationist.
As part of the volunteer appreciation ceremony the 2021 High Watch Award will be dedicated to a member from the Green Mountain Conservation Group community who has made an exceptional contribution to the advancement of the organization’s programs and to the conservation of shared resources in the Ossipee Watershed.
Every year, staff select one or several community volunteers who stood out as making extraordinary efforts in the fields of water research, education and advocacy.
Typically, volunteers are honored at Green Mountain Conservation Group’s annual meeting, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis this year’s High Watch Award recipient will be honored at the Watershed Celebration.
The celebration begins at noon. At 12:15 p.m., refreshments and a lunch will be served by The Farmstand of Chocorua. Attendees will find a multitude of seating and tables throughout the grounds where they can enjoy the refreshments and festivities.
To help Green Mountain Conservation Group plan for provisions and parking at this complimentary event, register at gmcg.org. The event will be held is rain or shine.
For more information email info@gmcg.org or call (603) 539-1859.
