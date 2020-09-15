Green Mountain Conservation Group will present a webinar featuring Wildlife Biologist, Curt Laffin “Restoration of the American Chestnut” via Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Less than 100 years ago eastern forests of the United States were dominated by large American chestnut trees. By the 1950s, this population was reduced to short-lived stump sprouts.
These trees reined over 200 million acres of eastern woodlands from Maine to Florida, and from the Piedmont west to the Ohio Valley, until succumbing to a lethal fungus disease, chestnut blight.
An estimated 4 billion American chestnuts, one quarter of the hardwood tree population, grew within this range prior to the blight. Prior to its loss, American chestnut was the most valuable tree in our forests, both ecologically and economically.
The blight, imported to the United States on Asian chestnut trees, is a fungus and its spores are easily dispersed via air, raindrops or animals. It is a wound pathogen, entering through injuries to the tree's bark. It spreads to the underlying vascular cambium and wood, killing these tissues as it advances. The flow of nutrients is eventually choked off to and from sections of the tree above the infection.
Join Wildlife Biologist, Curt Laffin, as he discusses the history and demise of this tree and promising efforts by the American Chestnut Foundation to restore it locally and throughout its historic range.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Go to gmcg.org for the Zoom link.
For more information on the American Chestnut Foundation, go to acf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.