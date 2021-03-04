The Green Mountain Conservation Group will host Dave Anderson, senior director of Education of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, for the nature program “The Night Visitors” on Thursday, March 11, from 5 to 6 p.m on Zoom.
Learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife in his presentation of photos and footage from game cameras. See deer, coyote, bobcat families and more as they visit orchards and woodlots at night, and discover what animals may be in your own backyard. Participants must pre-register for the program in advance on the Green Mountain Conservation Group website at gmcg.org.
Anderson joined the forest society in 1990, and has led nature hikes and programs with Green Mountain Conservation Group over the years on the society’s High Watch Preserve tract on Green Mountain in Effingham.
Anderson is well-known as a naturalist, guiding trips and teaching about forest ecology, wildlife, stewardship and land conservation around the state. He co-authors the “Forest Journal” column in the statewide New Hampshire Sunday News as well as a regular column in the Forest Society’s quarterly Forest Notes magazine.
Anderson is writer and co-host of “Something Wild," the natural history and forest-related Friday radio feature and podcast on New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR).
In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious Fred E. Beane Award for effective, fair and balanced Statewide communications on issues affecting agriculture and forestry in New Hampshire.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth and the Sacopee Valley of Maine.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
To learn more about charitable giving or becoming a volunteer, write to info@gmcg.org and go to gmcg.org.
