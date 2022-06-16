AmeriCorps members Caitlin Noseworthy and Bethany Mestelle seen next to the kiosk at the Green Mountain Conservation Group Natural Area, where they recently created a new interpretive guidebook for the trail. (COURTESY PHOTO)
EFFINGHAM — Green Mountain Conservation Group is announcing the grand opening of a new interpretive trail at the GMCG Natural Area in Effingham.
The forested trail features nine numbered stations and a corresponding trail guide booklet. The new interpretive trail guide, designed by AmeriCorps members Caitlin Noseworthy and Bethany Mestelle, highlights historical insights to the land, offering a unique learning opportunity for visitors of all ages. Visitors will learn about Abenaki and colonial history, how the natural world affected the lives of the people that lived there, and view physical artifacts that were left behind.
On Friday, June 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., AmeriCorps members will be stationed at the trailhead to greet visitors and lead guided walks through the trail.
Children 14 and under who come and walk the trail during these times will receive a coupon for a free kiddie cone at Bobby Sue’s Homemade Ice Cream in Freedom off of Highway 153. This coupon is valid just for June 17 and 18, so bring the kids to the trail and then head just down the road to grab some ice cream. Plus, kids can receive a Junior Conservationist patch for completing the trail during the opening weekend.
The Green Mountain Conservation Group Natural Area entrance is located on Green Mountain Road in Effingham, just 0.1 miles south of the Route 25 intersection. Look for the wooden steps directly off the East side road shoulder. Parking is on the shoulder of Green Mountain Road. The trail is 0.8 miles long, and is welcoming to kids of all ages and dogs on a leash. Please make sure to practice “Leave No Trace” principles while on the trail.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science-based approaches to resolving problems.
