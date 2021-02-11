OSSIPEE — The Green Mountain Conservation Group has persevered through the pandemic to continue to provide the Ossipee Watershed community and beyond with environmental education programs and citizen science opportunities.
With most events happening virtually via Zoom, the public is invited to attend from the safety of their homes and connect with others to learn about natural resource protection, and enjoy free nature programs for families and young children. All event details and pre-registration instructions are posted at www.gmcg.org.
Weekly, now through April: Blue Heron Bird Club. AmeriCorps members will host this program for the third year as part of Project FeederWatch through Cornell University. Participants can pick two consecutive days each week, or every other week, to watch their own bird feeder at home for one hour each of those days. No birding experience is necessary.
For novice birders, use a simple identification card and guidebook to identify birds at feeders. Project FeederWatch is a citizen science initiative that invites people of all ages to observe and record the wintering birds at backyard bird feeders. Cornell uses this data to monitor trends in bird populations and inform policy to protect birds around the U.S and Canada.
For more information, email water2@gmcg.org.
Thursdays through March 25 at 10:30 a.m: Nature Story and Discovery Time. This fun program returns with a twelve-week series designed for children in Pre-K through first grade.
Each program will be on Zoom and will be about 30 minutes long, beginning with a live reading of a nature-themed story, followed by an activity such as a craft, song, or outdoor exploration. GMCG is collaborating with libraries in Conway, Madison, Freedom, Tamworth, Fryeburg, Effingham, and Ossipee and welcomes all to attend. Visit gmcg.org for the book and activity of the week and email education2@gmcg.org for the Zoom link.
Monthly, last Sunday of the month at 3 p.m: Green Mountain Book Club. This new program will focus on books related to Green Mountain Conservation Group’s mission and environmental themes, with new books posted monthly. Meetings will be on Zoom until weather allows for socially-distanced outdoor meetings. The books for February, March and April have been chosen. February will be “Ravens in Winter',' by Bernd Heinrich; March will be “There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather,” by Linda Akeson McGurk and April will be “Bottlemania: How Water went on Sale and We Bought it.”
Go to gmcg.org to learn about the February book and email education2@gmcg.org for the Zoom link.
Thursday, March 11, from 5-6 p.m: The Night Visitors. Dave Anderson, senior Director of Education of the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests, will present this nature program. Learn about New Hampshire’s wildlife in his presentation of photos and footage from game cameras. See deer, coyote, bobcat families and more as they visit orchards and woodlots at night, and discover what animals may be in your own backyard.
Wednesday, March 13, at noon: 3rd Annual GMCG Polar Plunge. GMCG staff and volunteers will partake in a thrilling and chilling socially distanced polar plunge into the frigid Ossipee River in Effingham, NH. This will be the third annual icy-cold fundraiser for watershed and aquifer protection awareness. The event will be broadcast live on GMCG’s Facebook page and website. Donations to support the fundraiser are accepted now through March 13. Go to gmcg.org/polarplunge/ to support and watch the event.
Wednesday, March 31, from 5-6 p.m: Planning for Protection - Using Your Natural Resource Inventory. GMCG hosts Amanda Stone, Natural Resources & Land Conservation State Specialist from UNH Cooperative Extension, for this free natural resource planning workshop. Learn why a natural resource inventory (NRI) is critical for prioritizing and protecting key natural resources in your community. We will discuss a range of natural resources, such as wildlife habitats, wetlands, surface and groundwater resources, cultural resources and more. Some questions to address: How do you balance the need to protect important natural resources with the needs of development? How can you get started on your NRI? How does an NRI become a living guide to natural resources protection? We will also review how your NRI and the natural resources chapter in your town’s master plan can (and should) complement each other. Come prepared for interactive discussion following an initial presentation. Town officials and members of the public are encouraged to attend. This program will be online.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County, including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich and Tamworth.
For more information, go to gmcg.org.
