The Governor Wentworth Arts Council has announced awards from their Arts Education Fund in 2021.
The Kingwood Regional High School Theater program received $500 to bring in a choreographer for their fall musical.
Northeastern Ballet Theater received $500 in support of their scholarship fund for students with financial need. Lars Pelletier (pictured above) of Tuftonboro is one of the students who will benefit.
The Arts Council has also given “Art in the Library” funds to the public libraries in New Durham, Tuftonboro, and Wolfeboro for activities ranging from art supplies to books about art careers.
Cate Poole is the first recipient of the Priscilla Hodges Scholarship in 2021. There is still time to apply for artists and arts enthusiasts who wish to take a course in any arts discipline.
To learn more about how to apply for the Priscilla Hodges Scholarship or the Arts Education Fund, go to governorwentworthartscouncil.org.
