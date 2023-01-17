2023 Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout cookie sales begin in February and go through mid-March. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains have kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in New Hampshire and Vermont as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Every box of cookies sold provides valuable experiences for Girl Scouts, such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp for girls across the country.

Most Girl Scouts are already taking orders in person and online, and can personally deliver cookies to their local customers starting about Feb. 10. Order your favorite cookies for shipment directly to your front door starting Feb. 27, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie or favorites like the Thin Mint or Samoas.

