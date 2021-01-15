My brother is six years older than me and when he retired, I asked him how things were going. He grinned at me and said, “Every day is Saturday!”
This year, I began to understand what he meant by that remark. The staff here at Gibson has been working on a split shift for the past couple of months. We have two teams and we each work every other day at the center. The other days we work from home and keep our phones nearby. The tough part of this sort of arrangement is communications. There’s a tremendous amount of note taking, especially in the kitchen and nutrition office. It’s also kind of hard to remember what day it is. The nice part? Every day is Friday!
We’ve been very fortunate over the past year with the number of people who have volunteered to drive for Meals on Wheels or work in the thrift shop. We’re holding our own in most cases but I’m told we currently need a volunteer to work in the thrift shop on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shoppers and volunteers are required to wear masks in the shop and the number of people in the shop at the same time is limited. Call Karen at (603) 356-3231 if you feel you could help fill this volunteer slot.
I hate to end on a rather bothersome note but it appears we need to remind people that the thrift shop does not accept furniture. We simply do not have the space to store such items. Having said that, I want to remind the couple that literally dumped an old sleep sofa from their truck onto the pavement in front of our shop at 7 p.m. last week that we are a non-profit serving the home-bound seniors in northern Carroll County. The money we raise in the thrift shop helps keep our meals on wheels program going. Your actions resulted in a financial loss to our program due to disposal costs and some really bad karma for you. Hope you’ve learned your lesson.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week's take out menu: Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Gibson closed; Tuesday, four-cheese baked ziti; Wednesday, baked ham and baked beans; Thursday, Swedish meatballs; Friday, Al’s baked chicken. Please Note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
