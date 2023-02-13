We are thankfully on the other side of that Artic blast but, wow, I hope that you came through it in good form. We heard of a lot of frozen pipes in our area, luckily, we were all OK here. It seemed surreal that it was so cold on Friday, and then by Sunday it was a balmy 24. It sure felt nice to be at 24 again.
If you are in need of any assistance following the freeze, reach out to us. Our Staying Warm, Safe and Dry program might be able to help. Renee Wheaton is phenomenal at putting together the right people, and the programs’ main goal is literally to keep you warm, safe, and dry in your home. Wheaton can be reached at (603) 205-0909 or by calling the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231.
I also wanted to remind you of our Window Dressers program, which opens for scheduling in March. Although the work will be done in the fall, we recommend you call and get on the list early. To learn more about this opportunity, go to windowdressers.org or call us at the Gibson Center.
We are looking forward to our Valentine’s Day luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Wear red, and come to celebrate our friends that make every day special. After our luncheon, we will be joined by Marsha Carlin to make beautiful beads that you can use to craft necklaces for yourself or as a gift. It’s a simple project with stunning results. Some materials will be provided but please bring along any old dry cleaner hangers (the kind with the paper tubes on them) colorful magazine pages, and/or a few of your favorite cocktail napkins. We will use fishing line or string to finish the project, if you have any extra laying around.
Our veteran’s meeting will take place here on Thursday, Feb. 15). The new licensed clinical social worker at our community-based outpatient clinic will be to meet everyone. Let your veteran friends know, this will be an informative meeting.
We are thrilled that Art for Lunch this Friday will feature the incredible Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, who are in the area to play two shows at Stone Mountain Art Center in Brownfield, Maine. MacMaster and Leahy are renowned for their Celtic music, as well as their beautiful family harmony. We are honored to have them join us and cannot wait.
After our lunch and mini-concert on Friday, we will be joined by Memorial Hospital cardiology’s Sarah Peterson, FNP-MSN and Sarah Lacey, APRN-FNP for a discussion on heart health. “Heart Matters: Know Your Risk and Learn About Prevention” is open to the public and will provide valuable information on heart health.
Our regular activities this week include chair exercise (Friday at 10:30 a.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); Game Day (Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.). As always, you could make an appointment with any of our computer experts for one on one tutorials, or work on your Advanced Directives with Joan Lanoie by calling Penny, (603) 356-3231.
Our menu this week: Tuesday, roast pork Valentine’s luncheon; Wednesday, chicken pot pie; Thursday, Bierock pie; Friday, cheese tortellini.
