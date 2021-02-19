Once I woke up this morning, it took me several minutes to recall what day it was. I suppose that’s one of the hazards of working a split shift — every day is Friday.
You must admit the past several months have been unique in a rather stressful way. We had to close the Gibson Center for Senior Services and our dining room to the public which meant all of our regular participants no longer had a place to gather and socialize. Fortunately, we have continued our Grab and Go lunches which provide us with an opportunity to see and briefly engage with some of our seniors.
Thanks to our many wonderful volunteers, we have been able to continue our meals on wheels program as well as keep our thrift shop open — all under strict health precautions. I’ve recently been told that the shop is simply overloaded with many wonderful new items that have been donated by our generous supporters.
No doubt many people have been making use of their confinement time by cleaning out their closets. If you need a break and love a bargain, please come by the Gibson Center and see what treasures you might find in our store. The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till about 2 p.m. Please remember masks are required in the store. Hope to see you there.
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless.
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, chicken white bean chili; Tuesday, pork stir fry; Wednesday, four-cheese baked ziti; Thursday, chicken Florentine; Friday, brunch for lunch. Please note: The menu is subject to change without notice.
