By Kristen Santuccio
Well, here we are: April showers. The buds outside in our beautiful flower gardens have really started to pop, so I am not going to complain about the two weeks of dreary, cold wet weather we have had.
Time is running out to get your tickets to the Gibson Center for Senior Service's Celebrating Seniors Gala being held on Thursday, May 11, at The Majestic Theatre in Conway.
This year’s gala will feature Laura Knoy, renowned founding host of “The Exchange.” Our panel of valley treasures will discuss their contributions to the community we live in. The guests include musician and actress Mary Bastoni, judge and mediator Peter Fauver, coach and mentor Bernie Livingston and Ms. Valley and Jen’s Friends board member Barbara Theriault.
Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and an amazing silent auction. The doors open at 5:45 p.m., with our panel discussion beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 and are available at mountaintop.ludus.com/index.php or at the Gibson Center in North Conway. Tickets will be available at the door for $50 the night of the gala. Proceeds from this event go towards our Meals on Wheels, and our Transportation and Trip programs.
This week, we were thrilled to receive an antique sitting couch that we have re-homed in our parlor. I like to refer to it as our parlor, but it really is our “Internet Cafe.” In this room, you can grab a book from our lending library, use our computer and printer, have a cup of coffee or tea and watch busy Main Street and the fun across the street at the North Conway Community Center. We would love for you to stop by and check out the new space, maybe join us for lunch, or an afternoon activity.
May is starting off strong, with Monday featuring Bach’s Birthday Bash virtual concert at 12:30 p.m. We will also be starting a new tai ji quan: Moving for Better Balance at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, we will have part three of the Osher School for Life Long Learning “Gnome” class in our activity room after lunch.
On Wednesday, we will head to The Conway Area Humane Society after lunch to spend time socializing their cats.
On Thursday, we will have our spring bus ride, Jill will be traveling The Kanc, to check out the waterfalls. They should be moving pretty nicely with all this rain.
We will also have a paid presentation from Beasley and Ferber from the Elder and Disability Law Firm to discuss trusts, nursing home costs and planning, estate planning, and probate process. For more information contact them at (800) 370-5010 or beasleyferber.com.
Finally, on Friday, we will also be traveling to the Portland Museum of Art to attend the American Experience Exhibit. The bus leaves at 10 a.m.
If you would like the Gibson bus to bring you to the free Sea Coast Strings concert over Memorial Day Weekend on May 28. Sign up soon. We have so much on the horizon, our Vermont Trip, AARP Speakers Bureau on May 17, Barnstormers trips, concerts, Giant Memorial Day craft fair, our summer will be amazing. Come find out who we are, what we do and how much fun we have.
This week’s menu: Monday, breaded chicken marsala/linguine; Tuesday, steaks tips alfredo; Wednesday, scrambled eggs and sausage bake; Thursday, beef tips with mushrooms; Friday, ham and pea stew.
We look forward to your visit.
