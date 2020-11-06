Some good news! You should now be able to open your post office box without the fear of political ads and brochures pouring out and knocking you down. Just kidding, although I’m sure there are a number of trees in the forest sighing with relief. No matter what your party affiliation, I’m sure we’ll all be happy to see the ads and, better yet, the mudslinging go away. God bless, America!
The Gibson Center of Senior Services will be closed this Wednesday, Nov. 11, in celebration of Veterans Day. The thrift shop will also be closed, so no drop-off donations this week, please.
We will be open on Thursday, however, and Karen is planning a wonderful display of Christmas decorations that you can select from and purchase for your own homes.
The Thanksgiving holiday is less than three weeks away and we will have turkey dinners for our grab-and-go meals on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 17 and 18.
We are most grateful to Linda and Shawn Bergeron for once again sponsoring our 2020 Thanksgiving dinners. Though some of us may have to change our traditional plans for Thanksgiving this year due to the virus, I hope you all will have an opportunity to connect in some fashion with family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!
Stay healthy, stay safe and God bless!
Next week’s takeout menu: Monday, Creole pasta bake; Tuesday, beef Burgundy; Wednesday, closed for Veterans Day; Thursday, Salisbury steak; Friday, brunch for lunch.
