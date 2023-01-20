By Kristen Santuccio
Greetings from the Gibson Center for Senior Service at 14 Grove St. in North Conway.
Just a reminder, if we are not sending out Meals on Wheels and are closing the building for the day, we will post it on our website, notify WMWV (radio 93.5) and WMUR (TV Channel 9), and update our phone message at (603) 356-3231.
We had a wonderful turnout for our N.H. State Plan on Aging listening session on Jan. 17. Members of the Bureau of Elder and Adult Services met at the Gibson Center for one of only five in-person listening sessions as they sought input for the next 4-year plan.
Topics covered included what is working well in our community as it relates to aging?; What is not working well as it relates to aging; How can New Hampshire better serve and support its aging population today and in the future?; What do you need to continue living in your home as you get older?; and what can we do to reduce isolation for older people in the state?
It is not too late to participate in this conversation, we have survey’s here at The Gibson Center for you to fill out, and we will mail for you, or you can go online to complete the survey at The State of New Hampshire Commission on Aging by going to the DHHS website. Once there, click on Programs/Services, then Adult/Aging Care. About halfway down on the right-hand side, in a gray box, you will see N.H. State Plan on Aging, and click there and fill out the survey. If it easier for you, we can get you a survey via mail, email, or you can come in a pick up a printed one that we will mail out for you. Everyone is encouraged to provide your thoughts by completing the survey by Feb. 17.
Unsure about going online to complete a survey? We can help. We have an awesome opportunity to offer tech training in partnership with the Conway Public Library. Each Friday morning in January and February, join David Smolen at the library in Conway from 10 to 11:30 a.m. to learn modules from Digitunity and AT&T, with individual instruction as needed.
Upcoming on Jan. 27 is training on navigating a website and basic searches. On Friday, Feb. 3, the class will focus on basics of video conferencing, including Telehealth, which is much less daunting than it sounds. Friday, Feb. 10, is online safety and security and the last in the series on Friday, Feb. 17, focuses on getting the most from your mobile device.
These classes are packed with valuable information, and you can take as few or as many as you like at no cost. In fact, these classes are so important to our participants, we have secured a grant from Digitunity to offer a $25 gift card to each person who completes just two or more modules. If you are interested, reach out to Marianne Jackson at (603) 356-3231 or Smolen at (603) 447-5552 to register.
A quick reminder that we do serve lunch in the dining room until 12:15 p.m., so you can finish your class and still make it in.
I am well on my way to completing my Winter Wellness Bingo Challenge, and I hope you have looked into doing it. OK, completing it might be a slight exaggeration, but honestly, in these dark and dreary days, it gives me something to look forward to. It's one new thing, each day, that I can focus on and enjoy. I'm not a huge fan of winter, so I really like the fact that the challenge allows me to pick the activity, based on the weather and my amount of determination. I don’t always feel like packing up and doing something huge, but on those days, I can do something mindful inside.
You can still pick up your bingo card at the Gibson Center or check out the MWV Age Friendly Wellness Challenge Facebook group. If you are not in a place where the weather is cold and sometimes stormy (like our many friends that head to warmer climates in the winter) you can still do the challenge, just tailor it to your location.
The upcoming week is going to be fun. If you are joining us for lunch, Monday, Jan. 23, is the celebration of the Chinese New Year. As this is the year of the rabbit, you can wear something red or with a rabbit to take part.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, is our Book Club meeting for the month, I have heard it is a really good read. The book is "Apples Never Fall," by Liane Moriarty, and we still have a copy or two here if you would like to borrow one. This book club meeting will also include discussion of the choices for next month’s book. Bring your ideas and suggestions.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, we will go to the Belknap Textile Museum after lunch. Call Penny Wellman to sign up. There are still a few spots left on the bus.
Thursday will feature two exercise classes, strength, balance and stretch and tai ji quan. Friday we will end the week with a one-on-one computer class with Andrea, (call Wellman to register), chair exercise at 10:30 a.m. and our Friday Painters after lunch at 12:30 p.m.
This week’s menu: Monday, Bierock pie; Tuesday, beans and franks; Wednesday; chicken Florentine; Thursday, kielbasa and kraut; Friday, Hawaiian meatballs.
We hope you’ll visit soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.