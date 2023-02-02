Happy February. I read recently that we have made it through the darkest 10 weeks of the year — the time that spans from just before Thanksgiving until February. The article meant in the physical sense, those 10 weeks when it is dark more than it is light. I know that some of us probably feel it metaphorically, as well, the holidays and the cold can take its toll. So, here we go, onto brighter days, and eventually warmth, too!
Speaking of warmth, we are in for some terribly frigid temps this weekend, and we want to make sure that you have resources to help you stay warm. The Way Station on Grove Street in North Conway is a wonderful resource, and their number is (603) 452-7113.
We wanted to also remind you of the fuel assistance program through Tri-Cap can be reached at (603) 323-7400 or at tccap.org. There is also help with your electric bill through N.H. Energy Assistance Programs (NH-EAP). If you are a customer of Eversource, Unitil, Liberty or NHEC, you may qualify and Tri-Cap can also help you with that.
We are really excited to share that we have completed the renovation of the sound and video equipment in the Glenna Mori Activity room. We now have a full surround sound speaker system, and an easy-to-use Wi-Fi system. We have the capability to offer music, movies and live performances with amazing sound. We welcome you to come check out the space, which, coincidentally, you can always rent out for your meetings, birthday parties, baby showers or any other gathering. You also have the ability to rent out our dining room as well, the dining room seats 65 and the activity room holds up to 70 people. Give us a call at (603) 356-3231 to plan your next event at the Gibson Center or go to gibsoncenter.org/product/sprague-dining-room to make a reservation
We are so excited to have our book club enter the Valley Promotions Cupcake Battle on Feb. 26. The club has decided to use the children’s story "The Gingerbread Man," and the entry will be gingerbread cupcakes with caramel apple glaze. We will also have a fun gingerbread house, stop by and visit our table. Tickets are just $12 and can be purchased through Feb. 13 from valleypromotions@gmail.com while they last.
Thank you to everyone who signed up for the annual Gibson Center luncheon at the Red Parka Pub on Feb. 8, and especially to Red Parka for hosting us for more than 30 years. It's certainly one of the most anticipated days of the year around here. Just a reminder, as so many will be attending the luncheon, our dining room will be closed that day but our Meals on Wheels program will still be delivered in the morning.
February is American Heart Health Month, and on Friday, Feb. 17, Sarah Petersen, FNP-MSN and Sarah Lacey, APRN-FNP from Cardiology at Memorial Hospital will present “Heart Matters: Know your risk and learn about prevention” in our dining room right after lunch. This class is free, and we welcome the public to enjoy lunch and then learn about heart health.
Our regular activities this week include chair exercise (Monday and Friday at 10:30 a.m.); strength, balance and stretch (Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.); game day (Wednesday at 12:30); tai ji quan (Monday and Thursday at 4 p.m.). Occasionally, these programs will change, we recommend checking our calendar at gibsoncenter.org/calendar or calling Penny to make sure there is no cancellation.
Our Menu for the upcoming week: Monday, bean chili on a baked potato; Tuesday, French toast bake; Wednesday, dining room closed/chef's choice Meals on Wheels; Thursday, cheesy chicken and broccoli; Friday, veggie marinara.
