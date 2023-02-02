By Kristen Santuccio

Happy February. I read recently that we have made it through the darkest 10 weeks of the year — the time that spans from just before Thanksgiving until February. The article meant in the physical sense, those 10 weeks when it is dark more than it is light. I know that some of us probably feel it metaphorically, as well, the holidays and the cold can take its toll. So, here we go, onto brighter days, and eventually warmth, too!

